Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.48 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 27,487,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,515,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.