HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Eaton by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eaton by 97.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after buying an additional 918,422 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eaton by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after buying an additional 654,855 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Eaton by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,815,000 after acquiring an additional 337,351 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $6.41 on Tuesday, hitting $318.05. 371,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $182.20 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

