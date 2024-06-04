HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.85 and a 200-day moving average of $216.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.63 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

