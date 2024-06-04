Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,297.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $38,979.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 723,975 shares of company stock worth $11,129,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $161,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,049.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

