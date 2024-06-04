HitBTC Token (HIT) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and $170,692.15 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

