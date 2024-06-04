Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 1,602 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. 38,317,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,270,219. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

