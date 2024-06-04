Holderness Investments Co. Sells 170 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.21. 4,052,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,792. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

