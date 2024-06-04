Holderness Investments Co. Sells 197 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. 606,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,122. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

