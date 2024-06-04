Holderness Investments Co. Takes $863,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.50. 1,317,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.86. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

