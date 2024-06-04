Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOMB. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

