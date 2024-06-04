Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.58

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.7802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

