Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,459 shares of company stock worth $4,654,791. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.