Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 219,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.