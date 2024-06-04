Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,179. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

