ICON Public’s (ICLR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $342.56.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $323.49 on Friday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $216.78 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.87. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $1,620,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

