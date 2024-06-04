IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. 188,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,938. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

