IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.79.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 570,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.