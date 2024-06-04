Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,474,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,753 shares.The stock last traded at $102.98 and had previously closed at $103.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

