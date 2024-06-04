Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,702 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

INFY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 7,205,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.