Insider Buying: First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Buys 850 Shares of Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $13,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First National Stock Performance

Shares of First National stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, analysts predict that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FXNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About First National

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.