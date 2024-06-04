Insider Buying: RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Free Report) insider David Williams acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$26,100.00 ($17,516.78).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RMA Global alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, David Williams bought 167,295 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$11,710.65 ($7,859.50).

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Williams bought 100,954 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$7,268.69 ($4,878.31).

On Thursday, May 23rd, David Williams acquired 280,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$21,280.00 ($14,281.88).

RMA Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About RMA Global

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RMA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.