Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

