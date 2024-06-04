Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $70.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
