Insider Selling: FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 4,000 shares of FitLife Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,544 shares in the company, valued at $202,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick John Phillip Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 6,544 shares of FitLife Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $211,305.76.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FTLF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.96.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands ( NASDAQ:FTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.48%.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

