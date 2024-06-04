Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.18. 15,431,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 47,694,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

