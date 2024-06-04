International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.1% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,211. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.96.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

