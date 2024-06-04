Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $12.30 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.71 billion and approximately $85.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.30 or 0.00017430 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00051118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,067,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,442,692 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

