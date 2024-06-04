Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

DVN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. 7,659,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,683. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.