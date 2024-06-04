Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,911 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.