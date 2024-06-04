Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 535 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. 14,602,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,378,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

