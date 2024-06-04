Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $230,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock remained flat at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,103,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

