Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. 230,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.