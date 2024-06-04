Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 147,435 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,340,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,756,777. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.