Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,929 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco QQQ worth $194,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.37. 23,694,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,973,586. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $460.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.52.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

