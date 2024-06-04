Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.55

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 330066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 905.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.