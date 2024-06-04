Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,523,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,867,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.39. 2,986,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

