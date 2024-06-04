Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up 1.4% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSMO. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. 23,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $424.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

