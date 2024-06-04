Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Loar (LOAR)

Loar (NYSE: LOAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/3/2024 – Loar is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Loar is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Loar is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Loar is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LOAR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,106. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

In other Loar news, Director M Chad Crow bought 71,429 shares of Loar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

