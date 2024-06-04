IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 523.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,147 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of IQVIA worth $63,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 396,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,701,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $15,627,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,752,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

