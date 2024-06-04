iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,551,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 13.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,788,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P E Global LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,453. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.