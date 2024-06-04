iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 104,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Geisinger Health increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geisinger Health now owns 1,759,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 895,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.16. 2,549,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,602,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

