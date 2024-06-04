iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI BIC ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

