iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 62,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,708,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,086,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 101,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.41. 17,103,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,313,969. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

