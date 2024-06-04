iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.93% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $76,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 494,470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 343,785 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 2,436,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

