iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,188. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

