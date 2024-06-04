iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.83. 416,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,994. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $348.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

