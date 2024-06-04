iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 7.3% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,723,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,905,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,836,344. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

