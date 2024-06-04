iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

