iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s 8th Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.67. The company had a trading volume of 128,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.