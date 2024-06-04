iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.95. 928,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $88.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

