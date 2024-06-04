Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
ISDR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.78.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
