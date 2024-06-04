Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

ISDR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In other Issuer Direct news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $133,743.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 658,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,006.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $133,743.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 658,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 129,803 shares of company stock worth $1,317,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.